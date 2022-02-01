Catholic World News

Prelate denounces indifference to Yemen’s catastrophic civil war

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Yemeni Civil War began in 2014, and “more than 16 million people are suffering from acute hunger,” according to an AsiaNews report.



“The world is only interested in the pandemic,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia. “The wars are in the background or even in the third place The regional powers in the Middle East have taken notice, but the others seem to be sleeping—except if they can sell weapons!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

