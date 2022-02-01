Catholic World News

Prominent lay Catholics, Indigenous leaders to head Canadian healing fund

February 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “The board will help manage the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund, which will accept contributions from 73 dioceses across Canada to fulfill a financial commitment of 30 million Canadian dollars (US$23.6 million) made by Canada’s bishops in September,” according to the report. “The fund will publish annual reports and will be subject to an audit by an independent accounting firm each year.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!