14% of New Zealand’s diocesan clergy since 1950 have been accused of abuse

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the request of a royal commission, New Zealand’s bishops have examined abuse by Catholic clergy and religious since 1950.



“The definition of abuse used is the one used by the commission and includes reports of sexual, physical, emotional, psychological and neglect,” according to the report. “Almost half the reported abuse involved sexual harm.”

