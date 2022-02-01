Catholic World News

On Myanmar coup anniversary, Cardinal Bo urges Christians to be ‘wounded healers’

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A year after the military coup in the largely Buddhist Southeast Asian nation (map), Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon said, “We feel your pain, your suffering, your starvation; we understand your disappointment; we understand your resistance. But to some who believe only in violent resistance, we say there are other means.”

