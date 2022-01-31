Catholic World News

Knights of Malta, Vatican avoid confrontation

January 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Knights of Malta have reached an agreement with Vatican officials to avoid an immediate confrontation over the sovereign status of the ancient order.



Albrecht von Boeselager, the grand chancellor of the order, told members that Cardinal Silvano Tomasi—who was given authority by Pope Francis to amend the constitution of the Order of Malta—has agreed to make some revisions of the statutes that he has drafted. Cardinal Tomasi will meet with leaders of the order in February to discuss the changes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!