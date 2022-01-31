Catholic World News

Pope: Those who seek miracles and ‘new sensations’ will not find Jesus, who is in everyday reality

January 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On January 30, the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis delivered his Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, and reflected on Luke 4:21-30, the Gospel of the day.



Jesus “is not found by those who seek miracles,” the Pope said, nor “by those who seek new sensations, intimate experiences, strange things; those who seek a faith made up of power and external signs.”



“Instead, he is found only by those who accept his ways and his challenges, without complaint, without suspicion, without criticism and long faces,” the Pope continued. In other words, Jesus asks you to accept him in the daily reality that you live.”

