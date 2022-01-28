Catholic World News

In northern British Columbia, the worship restrictions are gone, but not the pain and division

January 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It became a pastoral struggle in the two dioceses [Kamloops and Prince George] trying to manage parishes where parishioners on one side were defying vaccine and mask regulations, while other parishioners were ready to report non-compliant parishes to the authorities,” according to the report. “Enforcement of regulations often came down to pastors.”

