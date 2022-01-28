Catholic World News

‘May the winds of war be silenced,’ Vatican foreign minister prays

January 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, led a prayer vigil for peace in Ukraine on January 26, the day on which Pope Francis asked the faithful to pray for that intention.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!