Catholic World News

Marian grotto desecrated at DC suburban parish

January 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on WJLA-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Four statues at the Fatima grotto at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, VA, have been vandalized and damaged beyond repair.



“The Grotto is a place of prayer, peace, and healing,” the parish said in a statement. “We pray for the person or persons who desecrated this sacred space and for peace in our world and the end of violence.”



Since May 2020, there have been at least 117 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!