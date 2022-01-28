Catholic World News

150 African Orthodox clergy have now joined Russian Orthodox Church, prelate says

January 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Interfax

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Orthodox clergy in Africa who have transferred to the Moscow Patriarchate’s has increased from 102 (from 8 nations) to 150 (from 12 nations) over the past month, according to Moscow’s Patriarchal Exarch of Africa, Metropolitan Leonid.



Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria, who has led the Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria since 2004, recently issued an encyclical letter comparing the Moscow Patriarchate’s leadership to “savage wolves.” Both patriarchates are among the autocephalous churches that make up Eastern Orthodoxy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!