Catholic World News

Poverty seen as greatest challenge facing Armenia’s Catholics

January 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: 94% of the Caucasus nation’s 3 million people (map) are Christian, and 82% are members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).



Marco Mencaglia of Aid to the Church in Need said in an interview that “in Armenia, the Catholic Church can be found almost exclusively” in “poor and inhospitable regions ... In this kind of situation, it is understandable that the Church has committed itself to providing extensive social services to the weakest in society in order to give them hope and an alternative to leaving their homelands.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!