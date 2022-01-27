Catholic World News

Pope seeks ‘synodal spirit’ on marriage tribunals

January 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 27 address to officials of the Roman Rota, which was opening its judicial year, Pope Francis suggested that “the administration of justice needs a synodal spirit.”



Referring to the preparations for the Synod on Synodality, the Pontiff said that the Roman Rota—which handles appeals on marriage cases—should be guided by the same principles as the synod: a focus on listening, discernment, and then judgment.



“Synodality in trials implies a constant exercise in listening,” the Pope said. He stressed that all parties should make a special effort to listen to each other, in order to discern the truth about the existence of a marital bond.





