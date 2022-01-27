Catholic World News

Youth storm church in Nigeria

January 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vanguard (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Members of Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist group, stormed a church in Anambra State (map) as Mass was being celebrated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

