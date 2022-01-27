Catholic World News

Church in France raises $23M in compensation for abuse victims

January 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Gilles Vermot-Desroches, the compensation fund’s president, “did not provide a detailed breakdown of the source of the initial 20 million euros, but said the CEF, individual bishops and the ‘vast majority’ of dioceses across France contributed,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!