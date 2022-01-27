Catholic World News

Holy Land’s bishops invite other Christian leaders to participate in synod

January 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The synod on synodality “is one in which we are invited to listen more than to speak,” the Catholic ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a letter to the region’s other Christian leaders.



“We are listening for the voice of the Lord as we encounter Him and the way, the voice of the Holy Spirit as it comes to us through reading the Scriptures and encountering our neighbors,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and other Catholic leaders continued. “With listening being at the center of the Synodal process, we wish not only to inform you of this process but also listen to anything you might want to say to us.”

