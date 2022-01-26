Pope tells parents: do not condemn homosexual children
January 26, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Speaking off-the-cuff during his regular weekly general audience on January 26, Pope Francis told parents, “Never condemn a child.”
The Pope spoke about parents who must care for a child who is ill or disabled, or children with other difficulties. In that context he said: “Parents who see that their children have different sexual orientations” should “accompany their children and not hide behind a condemning attitude.”
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jan. 26, 2022 5:09 PM ET USA
I must have missed the memo about how parents are to accompany their confused children in a concrete way. If there is no equivalent of "Courage International" and similar apostolates to treat confused children, then the Vatican had better get to work encouraging its creation around the world. Words such as "accompany their children" are cheap. How about calling the problem what it is? You can't solve it until you identify it. Children with "different sexual orientations"? Get real. No dithering.