Pope tells parents: do not condemn homosexual children

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking off-the-cuff during his regular weekly general audience on January 26, Pope Francis told parents, “Never condemn a child.”



The Pope spoke about parents who must care for a child who is ill or disabled, or children with other difficulties. In that context he said: “Parents who see that their children have different sexual orientations” should “accompany their children and not hide behind a condemning attitude.”

