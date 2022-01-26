Catholic World News

Indian archbishop calls on leaders to respect religious freedom

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with AsiaNews, Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil, the retired Salesian archbishop of Guwahati, reflected on contemporary India and called for greater respect for the nation’s 1950 constitution, which recognizes the right to religious freedom.



“One of the hardest tasks for Indian authorities is to explain to global society how they can claim that freedom of religion in the country is perfect when there is official interference in citizens’ personal religious decisions,” he said. “While the constitution gives freedom to ‘propagate’, today we feel that even the right to ‘practice’ is being restricted, with prayer groups and religious gatherings being disturbed. Instances of harassments have multiplied.”

