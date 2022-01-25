Catholic World News

Court upholds ruling against Vatican bank ex-managers

January 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican appellate court has upheld the 2018 conviction of two former officials of the Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR). The court ordered Paolo Cipriani, the former bank director, and Massimo Tulli, ordered former deputy director, to pay over $45 million in damages.

