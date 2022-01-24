Catholic World News

300 attacks on Christians in past nine months: report

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “India is a country where every religion is respected and their followers have been living together with peace and harmony for centuries,“ said Bishop Oswald Lewis of Jaipur. “But in the past few years the minority groups have been targeted, especially Christians and Muslims. It is being done by some fringe groups to destabilize the unity of the country.”

