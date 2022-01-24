Catholic World News

Marist poll: Most Americans want abortion limits that Roe & Casey won’t allow

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: More Americans describe themselves as pro-choice (55%) than pro-life (40%), and 29% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal after the first trimester, according to the poll. 17% believe that abortion should be permitted in all circumstances; 12% believe that the life of the unborn child should be protected in all circumstances, with an additional 37% believing that abortion should be permitted in the cases of rape, incest, and threat to the life of the mother.

