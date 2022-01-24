Catholic World News

Church leader in Tigray seeks international push for aid, dialogue

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a rebel coalition (the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces) in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.



“Since then, thousands have died and millions of people have been displaced,” the report notes. “Agencies are warning that millions are starving in Tigray”—with food aid at its “all-time lowest,” according to the UN.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

