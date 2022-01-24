Catholic World News

Fast and pray ‘frequently’ between now and Dobbs decision: USCCB statement on Roe v. Wade anniversary

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On a statement for the anniversary of the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said that “we cannot build a truly just society and remain complacent when faced with the massive impact of Roe v. Wade, which has taken over 60 million lives since 1973.”



The prelate called on the faithful to fast and pray “frequently between now and June, when we anticipate a decision by the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. We pray that this important case might reverse Roe and its unjust abortion license.”

