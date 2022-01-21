Catholic World News

St. Irenaeus formally named Doctor of the Church

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a decree naming St. Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church.



On January 20 the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, which the Pontiff had consulted about the move, approved the designation; the Pope’s decree formally completes the process.



In the decree Pope Francis remarks that the Irenaeus “expresses that peace which comes from the Lord and which reconciles, restoring unity.” He repeats his earlier statement that St. Irenaeus “was a spiritual and theologican bridge between Eastern and Western Christians.”

