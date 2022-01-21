Catholic World News

France moves closer to banning veils, other religious symbols in sports competitions

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two years before Paris is scheduled to host the Summer Olympics, the French Senate voted 160-143 to ban “the wearing of the veil in sports competitions.” Other “conspicuous religious symbols” will also be forbidden if the bill becomes law.



“The vote came a year after lawmakers in the French parliament’s lower house approved a bill to strengthen oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs in a bid to safeguard France from radical Islamists,” the Associated Press reported.

