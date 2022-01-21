Catholic World News

26-year-old Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death for blasphemy

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Rawalpindi, a city of 2.1 million, is Pakistan’s fourth-largest city.



Aneeqa Atiq was arrested in 2020 for posting ‘blasphemous material’ (sketches of Muslim religious figures) on WhatsApp,” according to the report. She has been “sentenced to death by hanging, plus 24 years in prison and a fine.”

