Grenade found inside a church in Colombo

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Colombo is the largest city in Sri Lanka and the site of the 2019 Easter bombings that killed 269 people and injured over 500.



Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 23 million (map). Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian.

