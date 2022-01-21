Catholic World News

Vigil Mass for Life: ‘Every human being, at every stage of life, should be treated with respect’

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, preached the homily (full text) at the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.



During the Mass, a pro-abortion advocacy group projected messages onto the National Shrine’s facade and bell tower. A spokesman for the organization said it had secured a city permit to do so.

