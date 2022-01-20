Catholic World News

Two candidates advance toward beatification

January 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has issued decrees recognizing the “heroic virtue” of two candidates for beatification. They are:





Francesco Saverio Toppi (1925—2007), an Italian Capuchin who became the archbishop prelate of Pompei; and

Gabreilla Borgarino (1880-1949), an Italian member of the Daughters of Charity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!