Vatican Synod office offers publicity for Women’s Ordination Conference

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican office of the Synod of Bishops is offering publicity for a meeting organized by the Women’s Organization Conference (WOC), to help advocates of women’s ordination influence the Synod deliberations.



A WOC link, advertising a “toolkit for ordination justice advocates,” was posted on the “Synod Resources” section of the Vatican web site.



A spokesman for the general secretariat of the Synod said that the link was not an endorsement of the WOC, but purely informational.

