Report: Whistleblowers from 5 Wisconsin dioceses assisting attorney-general’s investigation

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Whistleblowers within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Madison, La Crosse, Green Bay and Superior” have provided documents for Attorney General Josh Kaul’s investigation of the state’s dioceses, according to the report. A Milwaukee archdiocesan spokesman has questioned “why only the Catholic Church is being singled out for this type of review when sexual abuse is a societal issue.”

