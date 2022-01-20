Indian religious urge cardinal to speak out against persecution of Christians
CWN Editor's Note: In a January 10 letter to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, an organization led by members of Indian religious orders decried the “complete silence on the part of the official Church, the CBCI” [Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India] in the face of persecution.
Cardinal Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay) is president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, and former president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.
