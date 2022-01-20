Catholic World News

Indian religious urge cardinal to speak out against persecution of Christians

January 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Sabrang

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 10 letter to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, an organization led by members of Indian religious orders decried the “complete silence on the part of the official Church, the CBCI” [Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India] in the face of persecution.



Cardinal Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay) is president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, and former president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!