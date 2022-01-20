Catholic World News

Myanmar bishops’ appeal: respect human life and dignity, allow humanitarian aid

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Thousands of people are on the move, and millions are starving,” the bishops of Myanmar (map) warned in a recent statement.



The prelates expressed “deep sadness for the current situation in the country” and concern “for the very high risk to the life and safety of innocent people, and especially for the displaced, children, women, the elderly and the sick.”

