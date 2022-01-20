Catholic World News

360 million Christians face ‘high levels of persecution and discrimination’

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Citing Open Doors’ World Watch List 2022, Forbes reported that “across 76 countries, more than 360 million Christians suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith—an increase of 20 million since last year ... One in every seven Christians live under at least high levels of persecution or discrimination for their faith.”

