In priest’s abuse trial, German archbishop testifies he mishandled situation

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg asked the Vatican to investigate his handling of sex-abuse cases during his tenure as vicar general of the Cologne archdiocese. Last September, Pope Francis declined his resignation.



Archbishop Hesse has now offered “the first testimony ever given by a German Catholic bishop in a court case on abuse,” according to the report. In 2011, the prelate allowed a suspended priest accused of abusing a minor to concelebrate Masses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

