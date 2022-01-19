Catholic World News

Cancel culture targets charity donors

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of leftist groups known as “Unmasking Fidelity” is putting pressure on Fidelity Investments to end charitable donations to conservative organizations. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Jeremey Tedesco, the senior counsel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, shows that the “cancel culture” is now threatening support for conservative causes.

