Milwaukee archdiocese sets policy against ‘gender theory’

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has issued a clear response to gender theory, directing that “in all interactions and policies, parishes, organizations, and institutions are to recognize only a person’s biological sex.”



“A person’s ‘gender’ is inseparable from biological sex,” the archdiocese says in a note explaining the new policy. The note says that every human person is “a unified creature composed of body and soul,” and that respect for God’s creation entails respect for one’s sex.



The policy stipulates that in archdiocesan institutions, there will be no use of “preferred pronouns,” no mixed-sex lockers or bathrooms. Individuals will be expected to “follow the dress code or uniform that accords with their biological sex.”

