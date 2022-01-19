Catholic World News

New Jersey bishops decry passage of expansive new abortion law

January 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act “codifies into state law an individual’s right to an abortion, including late-term abortions,” the state’s bishops said in their statement.



“This law departs from the fundamental Catholic teaching that all life is sacred from conception to natural death,” they added. “Even more distressing is that the legal and ethical calculus that underlies this new legislation absolutely and forthrightly extinguishes the human and moral identity of the unborn child.”

