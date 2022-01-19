Catholic World News

USCCB calls for greater federal funding to protect houses of worship

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty has issued an action alert asking Catholics to call for increased congressional funding of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.



“There have been over 100 reported incidents of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at Catholic sites in the United States since May of 2020, as well as attacks on the property of other faith groups, such as the hostage incident at a synagogue in Texas on Jan. 15,” the action alert notes. “The USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty is asking Congress to double the funding to $360 million.”

