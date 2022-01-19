Catholic World News

In Israel, number of Christians rises, but percentage continues to decline

January 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Since 1949, the number of Christians in Israel has risen from 34,000 to more than 180,000; during the same time, the number of Muslims rose from 111,000 to 1.6 million, and the number of Jews rose from 1.17 million to 6.9 million.



According to the report, Christian families have fewer children under 18 (1.93 on average) than Muslim (2.60) or Jewish (2.43) families. Nearly 77% of Israel’s Christians are Palestinian Arabs, and Israel’s Christians are “the component with the highest average level of education, especially among the female part of the population.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!