Catholic World News

Egyptian parliament to approve new law on status of Christians

January 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt’s president since 2014, “has made a number of friendly gestures towards the local Christian churches,” the report notes. “The drafting of the new legislation, which includes provisions on sensitive issues relating to family law, has been a long process that started in 2014 and in which all Egyptian Churches have been involved.”



The nation of 106 million is 90% Muslim and 9% Christian; Islam is the state religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!