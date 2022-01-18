Democrats favor penalties for unvaccinated, poll shows
January 18, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Most Americans who identify with the Democratic party would favor enforced penalties for those who are not vaccinated, according to a new Rasmussen poll.
The poll also found that many Democrats—although not a majority—would favor prison terms for the unvaccinated, and even removing children from their custody.
Rasmussen found that 77% of self-identified Democrats support President Biden’s campaign for vaccine mandates, but only 22% of Republicans.
Among the poll results:
- 55% of Democrats favor fines for the unvaccinated;
- 59% say the unvaccinated should be “confined to their homes”—essentially under house arrest—except in emergencies;
- 48% say government should be allowed to fine or imprison people who question the effectiveness of Covid vaccines;
- 45% would approve a plan to let the unvaccinated “temporarily live in designated facilities or locations” (internment camps?) and
- 29% would endorse “temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.”
