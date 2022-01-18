Catholic World News

University’s ‘gender inclusion’ policy creates uproar in North Dakota

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The North Dakota Catholic Conference warned of the University of North Dakota’s plans “to force all university faculty, staff, students and student organizations to use an individual’s preferred pronoun, regardless of biological sex.’ according to the report. “Also, the proposal could require university housing to room students with those of opposite sex.”

