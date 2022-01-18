Catholic World News

Ukrainian priests appeal for prayers, support as Russian threat grows

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “While our TV news shows tanks and army units deployed on our borders, the war in eastern Ukraine is continuing — but the Church in the West is saying little,” said Msgr. Gregory Semenkov, chancellor of the Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhia. (The war in eastern Ukraine is the War in Donbass, which began in 2014.)

