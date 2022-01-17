Catholic World News

Dutch cardinal orders parishes opened

January 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wim Eijk of Utrecht has ordered several parishes to reopen, siding with parishioners who were “very disappointed and angry” that the church doors remained closed even after government Covid regulations allowed for congregations of up to 50 people.



Cardinal Eijk reminded pastors that the celebration of Mass is “essential for the salvation of souls.” He said that keeping churches closed results in a “scarcely recoverable undermining of church life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

