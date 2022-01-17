Catholic World News

German canon lawyer: Wait for abuse report before casting blame on Pope Benedict

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent German law firm will soon release a report on the handling of sex-abuse complaints in the Munich archdiocese under Cardinal Reinhard Marx and his predecessors, including the future Pope Benedict, who led the archdiocese from 1977 to 1981.



The Pope Emeritus “welcomes the reappraisal in Munich as well as the publication of the report,” said Archbishop Georg Gänswein, his personal secretary.

