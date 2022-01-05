Catholic World News

Report on Munich archdiocese will detail abuse policies of future Pope Benedict

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent German law firm will release a report on the handling of sex-abuse complaints in the Munich archdiocese sometime this month. The report is expected to shed light on the leadership of the current archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, and his predecessors—including Pope Benedict XVI, who led the Munich archdiocese from 1977 to 1981.

