Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘We really want’ Pope Francis to visit

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in a radio interview that “we really want such a visit to take place.” The prelate met with Pope Francis in November and “personally re-extended the invitation to the Holy Father to visit Ukraine,” according to the Eastern Catholic church’s media office.



Ukraine’s new ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Yurash, said recently that Russia is working against a papal visit.

