Russia working against papal visit to Ukraine, envoy says

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ukraine’s new ambassador to the Holy See. Andriy Yurash, has reported that plans for a visit by Pope Francis to Ukraine in 2022 are far from certain, because of Russian opposition.



“Ukraine is prepared to organize the Pope’s visit and will make all necessary efforts to that end,” the ambassador said. “But no date has been set yet, and Russian diplomacy, both in the state and the Orthodox Church, is doing its best to prevent the Pope from coming to Ukraine. “

