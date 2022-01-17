Catholic World News

Prosecutors charge Italian archbishop for getting vaccinated before his turn

January 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutors have charged Archbishop Salvatore Ligorio of Potenza-Muro Lucano-Marsico Nuovo, now 73, with embezzlement for getting vaccinated against Covid in early January 2021, at a time when the vaccination was available only to healthcare workers. Prosecutors are also investigating nine workers at a Catholic medical center for allegedly facilitating the prelate’s vaccination.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!