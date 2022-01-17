Catholic World News

US bishops pay tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King’s biblical vision, commitment to nonviolence

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, recalled “not only the justice that he pursued, but how he pursued it.”



“Rev. King was driven by the biblical vision of righteousness and truth, a vision that he understood to be reflected in our nation’s founding documents,” Archbishop Gomez continued. As “our nation has also become more polarized and our divisions angrier . . . let us continue to draw from Rev. King’s wisdom, especially his commitment to the Beatitudes of Jesus, and the principles of nonviolence and love for our enemies.”

